Lubbock’s Monument of Courage dedicated on Purple Heart Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday morning, Lubbock’s Monument of Courage was dedicated to Gold Star families, Purple Heart, and Medal of Honor recipients.
The monument is located between the war memorial and the Willie McCool statue at Henry Huneke Park on 82nd Street and Nashville.
The dedication took place on Purple Heart Day.
They broke ground around February expecting a May dedication, but those plans were delayed due to COVID.
“Today is a special day. Purple Heart Day, what better day? The majority of our Medal of Honor recipients are Purple Heart recipients, and all the Gold Star families are recipients of Purple Hearts, so it was fitting to do it today.”
“We did this for the Lubbock community... We did it for the ones who didn’t walk off the battlefield. We do it for the Gold Star families who have a hole in their heart,” said Benny Guerrero, Marine Chief Warrant Officer, Retired and Current Commander Veterans Of Foreign Wars Lubbock.
Guerrero says there are now 62 monuments just like this one, in about 46 states across America. Lubbock’s Monument of Courage has been in the works for about five years, the idea stemming from veteran Christopher Beck.
“Christopher Beck had a vision to honor the Purple Heart recipients,” Guerrero said. “He drafted what the monument is gonna look like. We then assembled the committee to start working at it and we voted. It grew his concept and you see what you see behind us.”
Guerrero says his group worked with the City of Lubbock to get the memorial built.
These Gold Star families say they’re thankful for the support.
Mary Caballero said, “Recognize the families and recognize what the soldiers have done and loved ones have gone through and sacrificed. But we really appreciate everything that everybody has done for all of us.”
Melissa Gutierrez said, “It’s nice to know that we’re not the only one that is here. We’ve become a close-knit family.”
There was also a Missing Man flyover done during the ceremony, in honor of missing an action Medal of Honor recipient Lieutenant Colonel George Davis, who lost his life over Korea. His remains have not been brought back home.
