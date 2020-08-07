New guidelines from THHS on nursing home, long term care facilities visitation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New guidelines from the state that loosen the restrictions on visitation in nursing homes and long term care facilities are only a few hours old. However, word spreads fast. Already today, families are calling those facilities and asking - when can I come inside and see my grandmother?
Greg Bruce, Corporate Director of Crown Point Health Suites, says this is great news for families, but it is just the first step in a complicated process. He explains, ‘‘As we look at the criteria that’s going to allow nursing homes to resume visitation, one of the biggest challenges we’re going to face is the mandate that all nursing home employees are tested on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, no nursing home to my knowledge in the Lubbock area have the testing capability to test all their staff on a weekly basis. Therefore, we’re going to work closely with the state on rolling out that testing capability and getting that in place so that we can meet that requirement”
The new guidelines also include plexiglass and other equipment that will need to be purchased. So, families are asked to please be patient while these new directives are put into place. But overall, this is a huge step forward in allowing family visitation inside and outside nursing homes and long term care facilities.
