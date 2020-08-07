New guidelines from THHS on nursing home, long term care facilities visitation

Greg Bruce, Corporate Director of Crown Point Health Suites, says this is great news for families, but it is just the first step in a complicated process. He explains, ‘‘As we look at the criteria that’s going to allow nursing homes to resume visitation, one of the biggest challenges we’re going to face is the mandate that all nursing home employees are tested on a weekly basis. Unfortunately, no nursing home to my knowledge in the Lubbock area have the testing capability to test all their staff on a weekly basis. Therefore, we’re going to work closely with the state on rolling out that testing capability and getting that in place so that we can meet that requirement”