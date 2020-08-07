Storms possible again Friday?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be in the forecast Friday.
Monsoon moisture from the Pacific will aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms across New Mexico during the afternoon and evening hours.
This will be an almost repeat performance from Thursday.
If storms can develop, they will likely track to the east and be capable of lightning, wind gusts to 50 mph and brief downpours.
High temperatures across the South Plains will range from 95 to 100 degrees most areas with the warmest temperatures expected south and west of Lubbock again.
Low temperatures fall into the 70′s in the Lubbock area with a few 60′s possible towards Muleshoe and Plainview overnight.
