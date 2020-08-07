Traffic stalled for 3-vehicle crash on Parkway Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A three-vehicle crash has occurred on Parkway Drive, west of MLK Boulevard Friday afternoon.
According to Lubbock Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound and went over the median striking a truck pulling a trailer.
Three vehicles in total were involved in the crash.
Wreckers are on scene removing vehicles.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Westbound traffic is being diverted at this time.
KCBD is on scene and will provide updates as we receive them.
