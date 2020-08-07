Your Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -For the second time this week several communities on the South Plains have hit the century mark, or higher, including Lubbock.
With that heat, humidity and a weak upper level system moving across the region we have scattered storms once again. Just like Thursday, the coverage will be limited and rainfall will like be light with most of the storms.
Thunderstorms should continue through the evening with some light showers extending past midnight.
Moving into the weekend, it will continue to be hot across the region, especially for folks that live along and east of the caprock. I expect afternoon temps in those areas to surpass the century mark on Saturday.
The heat wave will continue into next week and rain chances will be low.
There will be some scattered storms in the northwest South Plains on Saturday and Sunday. Once again, the coverage will be limited. Most storms will develop around 3-5pm and ending in the late night.
