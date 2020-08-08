Hot This Afternoon With Few Rain Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Under the influence of upper level high pressure, temperatures today will reach the upper 90's to 100's with a mix of clouds and sun. Slightly breezy southerly wind will become sustained between 10-20mph.
Mostly dry conditions for the South Plains until this afternoon when monsoonal moisture begins to creep around the western edge of the upper level high pressure bringing an opportunity for parts of the northwestern South Plains to receive some showers with embedded thunderstorms.
Isolated in nature, the areas where rain does develop will taper off toward the rolling plains by midnight when most of the shower activity will diminish. Very high UV index will require skin protection for outdoor activities and don’t forget to stay hydrated.
Above average temperatures will continue during the next seven days with late afternoon through overnight rain potential slim.
Afternoon high temperatures will begin a triple digit trend as early as Tuesday for much of the region making this week another for 100 degree days to be added to the count for the year.
Remember to always "Look Before You Lock" your vehicle for any passengers who may be forgotten. Outdoor pets should have ample water and shade as well.
