Warm nights, Hot afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight chance of showers and storms will persist tonight across the Texas/New Mexico border along our western tier of counties.
This activity will likely taper off after midnight, but a few lightning strikes, brief downpours and gusty winds are possible near Muleshoe and areas along the state line tonight.
For most of us, skies remain fair to partly cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 70′s. Winds will become south and southwest at 10 to 20 mph overnight with higher gusts possible.
Sunshine returns Sunday with low rain chances near the state line once again.
Highs top out in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees across the region.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph possible during the afternoon hours.
Temperatures a few degrees either side of 100 degrees will be common the next five to seven days.
