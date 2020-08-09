A few storms surviving overnight tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms continue moving across the area late Sunday evening.
This activity will gradually weaken overnight, but a few locations could receive brief downpours, lightning and wind gusts up to 45 mph.
Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 70′s overnight.
Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees.
A few showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon and Monday evening due to daytime heating.
Temperatures remain a few degrees either side of 100 degrees the next five to seven days.
