Heat And Few Rain Chances For This Week

Monsoonal moisture will once again be close enough for some areas, mainly the northwestern viewing area and Panhandle to produce some showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and some may hold together to reach Lubbock by 10pm. Though chances are slim for any severe elements, the nature of high based showers and thunderstorms bring the possibility of strong wind gusts capable of damage which means any outdoor items that may become airborne should be secured. Remember if you see lightning or hear thunder move indoors to avoid being struck.