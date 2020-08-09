Heat And Few Rain Chances For This Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The forecast for the next seven days will feel much like a song stuck on repeat as upper level high pressure continues to be the dominating factor for our weather pattern.
Today will be mostly sunny and afternoon temperatures return to the middle to upper 90's from the western South Plains to central counties and upper 90's to 100's from central South Plains into the Rolling Plains. Hikers who plan to enjoy Palo Duro Canyon and other areas off of the caprock should pack plenty of water and sunscreen as high temperatures and extreme UV index will create dangerous heat related symptoms for those who do not take necessary items to avoid heat illness or sunburn.
Monsoonal moisture will once again be close enough for some areas, mainly the northwestern viewing area and Panhandle to produce some showers and thunderstorms beginning this evening and some may hold together to reach Lubbock by 10pm. Though chances are slim for any severe elements, the nature of high based showers and thunderstorms bring the possibility of strong wind gusts capable of damage which means any outdoor items that may become airborne should be secured. Remember if you see lightning or hear thunder move indoors to avoid being struck.
Rain chances favor the later hours of the day both for Monday and Tuesday but chances are still relatively low for much of the viewing area to receive measurable rainfall amounts.
Morning temperatures during this seven day forecast will start in the lower to middle 70's with afternoon temperatures above average, soaring into the upper 90's and lower 100's. By mid-week some areas may be under a heat advisory.
With temperatures becoming extreme this week, be sure to provide plenty of water and shade for any outdoor pets.
Rain chances remain slim to none after Tuesday with the chance for scattered overnight showers.
