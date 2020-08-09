Suspect in custody after dragging Littlefield officer with SUV

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A 38-year-old man is in the Lamb County Jail Sunday, charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer after a confrontation at Family Dollar on W. Waylon Jennings Blvd on Sunday afternoon.
Littlefield police were called to the store around 1 p.m. by an employee who said a customer was causing a disturbance.
Officers arrived as Scott Douglas Stone was leaving the store in his blue 2000 Ford Explorer. They stopped him in the 600 Block of W. Waylon Jennings Blvd.
When the officer explained the reason for the stop, the driver accelerated with the officer's arm inside the window.
Police say, "The officer was pulled and dragged about 10 yards as the second officer fired his weapon to stop the attack."
Officers chased Stone through western Lamb County and northwestern Hockley County, with the pursuit finally ending in Hockley County.
Police say Stone physically resisted officers attempts to place him in custody, but was eventually subdued, transported and booked into the Lamb County Jail.
Stone is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and failure to identify.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.