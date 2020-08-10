Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

50 new COVID cases reported in Lubbock, man arrested after dragging Littlefield police officer, Democrats spar after Trump orders COVID relief

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | August 10, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated August 10 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.

The COVID hospitalization rate in Texas is at its lowest since early July.

A Littlefield resident, 38-year-old Scott Stone, is in the Lamb County after police say he dragged a Littlefield police officer with his vehicle.

Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees are dead after a helicopter crash in West Texas.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pay $400 a week in unemployment benefits after Congress failed to reach a deal last week.

