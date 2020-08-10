Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,714 active cases of the virus.
- Hospitalizations have gone down to 96 people with 50 in the intensive Care Unit.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 51 new cases, 17 new recoveries Sunday
The COVID hospitalization rate in Texas is at its lowest since early July.
- There are more than 7,400 people in hospitals throughout the state.
- There are more than 133,000 active cases and 116 new deaths were reported Sunday.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas coronavirus hospitalizations drop to their lowest levels since early July, while deaths tally almost 1,500 in the past week
A Littlefield resident, 38-year-old Scott Stone, is in the Lamb County after police say he dragged a Littlefield police officer with his vehicle.
- Police say Stone drove off while the officer was questioning him and trapped his arm in the window.
- Another officer shot at Stone’s vehicle.
- Stone was eventually arrested in Hockley County.
- Read more here: Suspect in custody after dragging Littlefield officer with SUV
Three Texas Parks and Wildlife employees are dead after a helicopter crash in West Texas.
- The department says the chopper went down Saturday while they were doing a survey of Desert Bighorn Sheep near the U.S.-Mexico border.
- There is no word on what caused the crash.
- Read more here: 3 Texas Parks and Wildlife employees die in West Texas helicopter crash
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to pay $400 a week in unemployment benefits after Congress failed to reach a deal last week.
- The move would require states to pay $100 while the federal government paid the rest.
- Critics says the order is unconstitutional.
- Read more here: Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
