KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Titan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Titan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Titan is a 2-year-old pit who has been with LAS for about two weeks.
He loves to play and spend time outside. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Titan’s adoption fees for Monday, Aug. 10, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
