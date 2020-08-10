Lea County Sheriff’s Office working to identify man found dead in field east of Lovington

LEA COUNTY, NM (KCBD) - The Lea County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to identify a man found dead east of Lovington, New Mexico.
He was found in a field near State Road 83, mile post 12.
"The unidentified male is described as a Hispanic male between 60 and 70 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, between 120-135 pounds, with gray and black hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour long sleeve shirt, blue Wrangler jeans, black Nike shoes, and black prescription glasses. He has a tattoo of R.D. on the web of his left thumb, a rosary cross on his left wrist, and a tribal tattoo on his left upper chest."
If you have any information regarding this person, please call Lea County Sheriff’s Investigators at 575-396-3611.
