LFR conducting live fire training at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue will conduct live fire training at the Lubbock airport this week, so don’t be alarmed if you see smoke coming from that area.
Live fire training is scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport - Aircraft Rescue Firefighter Training Facility (ARFF) for the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, August 12, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Thursday, August 13, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 14, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
This training will produce smoke and flames that could be visible from communities surrounding the airport.
