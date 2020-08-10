More Heat, Rain??

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another week of hot temperatures ahead for the South Plains. Afternoon high temps will likely stay at or above 100 degrees for most of the region through this coming week.
Sunshine, south winds and upper level high pressure will ensure that the region will remain above normal for temps until next weekend. There could be some slight relief by Saturday or Sunday.
In the meantime, there is a slim chance of a few showers and storms developing and moving into the northwest areas this evening and possible some overnight. However, the coverage and rain potential will remain low, except on an isolated basis.
Tuesday will bring another chance of some shower and storm potential and again it will begin in the western South Plains.
It storms can maintain their movement and energy they will track east to southeast with a chance of some rain as far east as Plainview, Lubbock and maybe Brownfield.
By Wednesday the chances of rain will dip to about 10% or on an isolated basis for the western communities.
It will remain hot and dry through next weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.