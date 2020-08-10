South Plains storm and heat outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few spotty storms will return late today, which means just a slight chance of rain for most of the viewing area. While some areas will miss out on rain, a spot or two may be treated to downpours. Here's what's ahead.
Following this morning’s warm and humid conditions, this afternoon will be hot and go from sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will range from the upper-90s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to a bit above 100 in the far eastern viewing area.
Isolated storms will return late in the afternoon near the state line. Because the activity will be spotty, the chance of measurable rain for any location will remain low.
The spotty storms will gradually drift to the southeast this evening, making a run toward Plainview, Lubbock, and Brownfield. As they do, however, much like yesterday they are expected to weaken.
Once again, where it does rain it may come in a downpour. Storms may also produce gusts greater than 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning.
All lightning is dangerous. If you can hear thunder lightning is near enough to strike your location. When thunder roars, move inside.
Tomorrow is expected to be similar. A warm and humid morning. A hot afternoon. A few spotty late afternoon and evening storms, favoring the northwestern viewing area. Storms will drift to the southeast, likely weakening as the approach the Lubbock area.
Rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will increase in the days following. By the end of the work week high temperatures are likely to be triple digits across the viewing area.
Watch the rain and temperature trends in our Daily and 10-Day forecasts available 24-7 in our free KCBD Weather app and right here on our Weather Page (after closing this story).
Rain Totals
No rain was recorded at the Lubbock airport yesterday, Sunday. Lubbock's total for the month so far (recorded at the airport) is 0.31". That's 0.25 of an inch below the average. The total for the year so far is 9.34", which is 2.38" below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 13.58".
Rain totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 6:30 AM Monday, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
0.12 Earth 9WSW
0.11 Muleshoe 2SSW
0.08 Morton 1ENE
0.04 Amherst 1NE
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Morton 1ENE” is the station one mile east-northeast of the center of Morton. Rainfall in Morton may have been less or greater.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.