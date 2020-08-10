Terry County reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases, 161 total cases

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Terry County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
There are currently 42 active cases, 118 recovered cases, and 1 death.
The county reported its first death from COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 3.
Click here to see the latest from the South Plains Public Health District.
The South Plains Public Health District and health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 within the Health District to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
The South Plains Public Health District covers Gaines, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn and Dawson Counties.
