Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
- There are now 1,749 active cases in the county and a total of 81 deaths.
- Hospitalizations have dropped to 90 patients with 49 in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 112 new cases, 1 additional death Monday
The number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas have all gone down.
- Texas now enters its eighth day of decreasing hospitalization numbers.
- The number of new daily cases also enters its sixth day of decreasing.
- Read more here: Texas coronavirus hospitalizations drop to their lowest levels since early July, while coronavirus deaths total almost 8,500
A Secret Service agent shot a man outside of the White House.
- Investigators say the man told officers he had a weapon and pointed an unknown object at him. That when the man was shot.
- The shooting interrupted a news briefing by President Donald Trump.
- Read more here: Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
Insiders with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign say he will soon announce his running mate.
- It is thought the pick will either be U.S. Senator Kamala Harris or former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.
- There are hints Biden may announce his decision today or Wednesday.
- Read more here: Biden expected to announce U.S. presidential running mate this week: source
The fate of the college football season could be decided today.
- The Big Ten is expected to cancel or postpone its season today. The Big 12 and Pac 12 will meet today to discuss their seasons.
- The Mountain West and Mid American Conference canceled their seasons.
- Read more here: Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise
