Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 112 new cases of COVID, Texas sees COVID cases decrease, fate of college football to be decided today

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | August 11, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas have all gone down.

A Secret Service agent shot a man outside of the White House.

Insiders with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign say he will soon announce his running mate.

The fate of the college football season could be decided today.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.