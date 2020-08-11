Even drier and hotter ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated thunderstorms early this morning brought much needed rain to a few spots on the South Plains. Later this morning I'll add rain totals to this story. Additional spotty storms are again likely late today. It's a pattern similar to yesterdays.
Lingering showers were on radar this morning over the eastern viewing area. These showers will continue to weaken as they drift to the southeast. Additional rain totals generally will be under a tenth of an inch.
This morning otherwise will begin partly cloudy, humid and warm.
This afternoon, like yesterday, will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and hot. Peak temperatures will range from the upper-90s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to a bit above 100 in the southern and eastern viewing area.
Late in the afternoon a few spotty storms are anticipated over the western viewing area near the state line. Once again, due to the isolated nature of the storms the chance of measurable rain for any location will remain low.
This evening the storms again will gradually drift to the southeast. By late evening the storms may be near Plainview, Lubbock, and Brownfield.
Overnight a few storms may linger.
A few storms may produce locally heavy rain, gusts greater than 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning.
Watch for rain totals here later this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.