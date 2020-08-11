Free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood on August 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A drive for blood donations is taking place in Lubbock on August 15, and donors who attend can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
According to Hill & loppolo Oral and Facial Surgery of Lubbock, blood drives across the country are in need of blood donors now more than ever, with more than 37,000 blood drive cancellations across the nation since mid-March, resulting in hundreds of thousands fewer donations.
The event will take place on Saturday, August 15, with appointment windows between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill & Ioppolo Oral and Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock, at 4211 85th Street in Lubbock.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting: https://lubbockoralfacialsurgery.com/blooddrive.
When a donor gives blood, they will also receive free COVID antibody tests.
Giving blood will not only help replenish local hospitals during the summer shortage but aid patients when an emergency arises.
