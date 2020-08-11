KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Richard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Richard, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Richard is a 2-year-old pit mix who arrived at the shelter more than one month ago.
He gets along with other dogs and has a tail that will not stop wagging. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Richard’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Aug. 11, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
