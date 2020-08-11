Keep Texas Moving launches in Lubbock, targets to improve roads, create jobs and stimulate economic recovery

Although TxDOT is not currently authorized to use private financing, Texas lawmakers have embraced these funding sources in the past, including during the early 2000s recession and the 2008 financial crisis, to improve Texas roads at little or no cost to Texas taxpayers. Prior to 2017, the state authorized the private sector to design, build, manage and maintain billions of dollars’ worth of new highways, creating new jobs and alleviating traffic gridlock for hundreds of thousands of Texas motorists across the state.