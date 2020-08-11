Leg Pain? New Treatment May Offer Relief

This is what Dr. Ansari is excited about. He says thanks to a combination of new research and the merging of devices and technologies, Lubbock patients have a new option in treating this blockage through a tiny hole in the skin instead of traditional by-pass surgery. He says, “This is all internal. So there is no cuts, no surgery going on. And what we do is we use a stent conduit which is FDA approved, and we connect the artery to the artery bypassing to the vein and back.” Dr. Ansari says he is proud of the cardiology team at Texas Tech and the difference they are making out here in West Texas. He says, “I tease my colleagues in Dallas and Houston as well because they brag about their big cities and we here in Lubbock, at Texas Tech, we have this technology that we’re offering to our patients. And we are very fortunate to actually be first in Texas on that.”