Lubbock could come up short in 2020 Census count

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Census count will be cut short this year and end on Sept. 30, due to the Coronavirus. The response rate this year is currently at 59 percent, which is a little less compared to the last census in 2010, which was about 66 percent.
With less than 20 days to fill out the census, there is a lot at stake.
The census count will dictate how many state and national representatives we are allocated and it will decide how much money our community gets.
Each person is valued at $1,500 every year over 10 years.
This money goes toward local hospitals, road repairs and free lunch programs.
College students, elementary students and minorities are often uncounted.
If you have not submitted your response to the census, go to census.gov or call 806-784-6050.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.