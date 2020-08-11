Lubbock man indicted for murder, arson causing death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Todd Miller, 35, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on a charge of murder, arson causing death.
According to the police report, there are two counts, starting a fire in an apartment building causing the death of Ta-Tanisha Harris and starting a fire in an apartment building that caused the death of Tommy Thornton.
The fire happened on May 31, 2020 at the River Oaks Apartment complex in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.
Lubbock Fire Rescue reported two people are dead because of this fire. 45-year-old Ta-Tanisha Harris and 63-year-old Tommy Thornton both died at the scene.
Two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Lubbock Fire Rescue also reports 16 units were affected by the fire.
All residents in the complex were assisted by the Red Cross because their electricity was cut off.
Todd Miller is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
