Raider Ranch residents are asking for pen pals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents at Raider Ranch in Lubbock are looking for a pen pals. They love receiving mail.
This could also be a good time to teach younger generations how to use “snail mail.”
Each resident has listed a few things they enjoy talking about, scroll through the photos below.
If you are interested in participating in being a pen pal...here is the contact information:
The Isle at Raider Ranch
C/O “name”
6806 43rd Street
Lubbock, Texas 79407
