Raider Ranch residents are asking for pen pals
Lizzy is looking for someone who enjoys reading, cats and teaching. (Source: Isle at Raider Ranch)
By Amber Stegall | August 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:05 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents at Raider Ranch in Lubbock are looking for a pen pals. They love receiving mail.

This could also be a good time to teach younger generations how to use “snail mail.”

Each resident has listed a few things they enjoy talking about, scroll through the photos below.

If you are interested in participating in being a pen pal...here is the contact information:

The Isle at Raider Ranch

C/O “name”

6806 43rd Street

Lubbock, Texas 79407

