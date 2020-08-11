Shallowater man indicted, charged with aggravated and attempted sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man has been indicted by a grand jury, charged with two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child, and three counts of aggravated assault of a child.
Paul Vincent Harris, 38, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and attempted sexual assault of another child on July 27.
The arrest warrants say both alleged assaults happened between January 2018 and March 2018. Both children are under 14.
The aggravated sexual assault is reported to have happened multiple times, according to the arrest warrant. One victim said it happened four times a day for three weeks.
Investigators reached out to Harris to inform him about the complaint. He told investigators he was out of town and he would get in touch with them when he returned. The investigators never heard from him again, according to the arrest warrant.
Harris was picked up on an arrest warrant, and is currently booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is being held on a combined bond of $175,000.
