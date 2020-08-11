State Rep. Jodey Arrington to visit Coronado High School about reopening plans for LISD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rep. Arrington will visit Coronado High School on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion and tour with Lubbock Independent School District stakeholders about their reopening plans.
“As our economy recovers from the pandemic, it is imperative K-12 schools reopen nationwide so that parents can return to work and provide for their families,” stated Rep. Arrington. “Most importantly, reopening schools for in-person education is paramount to protecting the mental, physical, and social well-being of our children. I look forward to meeting with educators from the Lubbock Independent School District to discuss their plans to safely get students and teachers back in the classroom.”
The roundtable is not open to the public.
