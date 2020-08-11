State Rep. Jodey Arrington to visit Coronado High School about reopening plans for LISD

“As our economy recovers from the pandemic, it is imperative K-12 schools reopen nationwide so that parents can return to work and provide for their families,” stated Rep. Arrington. “Most importantly, reopening schools for in-person education is paramount to protecting the mental, physical, and social well-being of our children. I look forward to meeting with educators from the Lubbock Independent School District to discuss their plans to safely get students and teachers back in the classroom.”