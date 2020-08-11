Wolfforth man indicted on 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Jason M Haggard, 46, of Wolfforth has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Haggard was indicted on 5 counts of aggravated sexual assault of two family members under 14 years of age.
The sexual assaults were reported to Wolfforth Police on Feb. 17, 2020.
Three counts state Haggard knowingly and intentionally penetrated the sexual organ of a child under 14 years of age.
Two of the counts state Haggard knowingly and intentionally engaged in sexual intercourse of a child under the age of 14-years-old.
One victim said the abuse had been happening for about five years.
Haggard denied the allegations when questioned by investigators.
Haggard obtained an attorney and refused to take a polygraph test.
The police report said one of the three victims recanted the allegations.
Police believe the victim was pressured to change her story by other family members.
Two other victims spoke separately with investigators. Both victims recounted an assault which happened in another state.
James Haggard is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $150,000.
