Back to School: Changes to lunchtime due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As schools across the South Plains plan to head back to school, some districts are making changes to lunchtimes due to COVID-19. Leaders from Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper ISD shared some of the changes they’ll have on campus for this upcoming school year.
Frenship schools start back on Monday, Aug. 17. Superintendent, Michelle McCord, explained some of the changes.
“One is cleaning. Cleaning before each lunch and then in-between lunches. We’re doing grab and go meals rather than having a tray. And the grab and go meals also allow us to utilize spaces,” said McCord.
McCord said students will now be able to eat in the ‘common’ area as well as the cafeteria, to encourage social distancing. Also, there can be no visitors for lunch in the building, something McCord says is temporary.
Frenship said they’ve hired more custodial staff to accommodate more sanitizing and cleaning all day. McCord explains how students who are learning online can pick up meals.
“We want our parents to know that you need to go to the campus in which your child is enrolled,” said McCord, “the big change is that you don’t have to come every day. You can, on Monday or Tuesday come and pick up meals for the whole week.”
Destini Borchardt, Director of Food and Nutrition for Lubbock-Cooper ISD said the district will follow a similar plan when they start back on Wednesday the 19th.
“Lubbock-Cooper ISD is going to implement a socially distant cafeteria where all of the students will be eating with their grade levels only,” said Borchardt. “We will also really be implementing the ‘five in, five out’ rule for our students. That means we can still be socially distance but all in the cafeteria as well.”
They’ll be offering pre-wrapped or pre-packaged fruits and vegetables instead of a self-serve salad bar. And they too will not be allowing any visitors to stay for lunch.
“Virtual students have an option to pick up for lunch and breakfast. They can pick up at North elementary from 10:25 to 11:00, Monday and Wednesdays and this will allow them to be able to still participate in the National School Lunch Program,” said Borchardt.
Here’s a list of changes/updates mentioned during the interview with KCBD. For more information on any changes, contact the school.
Frenship ISD:
- Will be offering ‘grab and go’ lunches instead of a tray with entrée and side choices.
- Students will be able to eat in the cafeteria and commons area.
- Students will now verbally tell staff their lunch identification number instead of entering on the number pad
- No parents/visitors for lunch (temporarily)
- Added more custodial staff for both day and night shifts for additional sanitation and deep cleaning of the school.
- Virtual learners will be able to pick up lunch, once a week, from their designated school.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD:
- Students will be eating lunch with their grade level
- In the cafeteria, there is a ‘five in, five out’ procedure
- There will be numbers on the floor for students to stand
- Offering pre-wrapped/pre-packaged fruits and vegetables instead of a salad bar.
- Staff will be self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms before work.
- Staff will be wearing masks
- Students will give their lunch identification number verbally to staff instead of entering on computer
- No parents/visitors for lunch/meals
- Virtual students will be able to pick up meals at north elementary school on Mondays and Wednesdays.
- High school students will be able to use an app to customize their lunch/meal
