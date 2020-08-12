Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock County reports 73 new COVID cases, Loop football team in quarantine, Biden picks Harris as running mate

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | August 12, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 73 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The entire Loop High School football team is now under quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID.

Statewide, the number of hospitalized Texans has gone down for eight consecutive days.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences canceled all sports, including football, for the fall.

Joe Biden made history by choosing California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

