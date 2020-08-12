Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 73 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.
- There are now 1,730 active cases in the county. The death toll is now at 83.
- Hospitalizations have gone up to 98 patients with 49 in the Intensive Care Unit.
The entire Loop High School football team is now under quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID.
- That includes 12 players, two coaches and three athletic trainers.
- The district says it followed protocol and deep-cleaned all affected areas.
Statewide, the number of hospitalized Texans has gone down for eight consecutive days.
- But, the state reported an increase in new daily COVID cases and new daily deaths.
- There are currently 7,200 hospitalized patients, 133,500 active cases and more than 8,700 total deaths.
The Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences canceled all sports, including football, for the fall.
- The conferences made the decision for player safety during the pandemic.
- The Big 12, SEC and ACC still plan to play this season.
Joe Biden made history by choosing California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
- She is the first Black woman and Indian American woman on a major party presidential ticket.
- The two are scheduled to host their first campaign event today in Wilmington, Delaware.
