Heat Wave safety on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As triple-digit highs return across the map, a reminder: Never leave a child (or anyone, or a pet) unattended in a vehicle for even a moment. The temperature inside can become fatal in a matter of minutes. And the next couple days are going to be even hotter.
Today will be sunny through mid-afternoon, slightly breezy, and hot. The breeze will range from 10 to 20 mph. Highs will range from near 100 to 105 degrees.
My forecast high for Lubbock is 102°. That's ten degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's hottest August 12 on record was in 1936 with a high of 107°F.
Late this afternoon isolated storms are likely to develop west and northwest of Lubbock. This evening the storms (again) will drift to the southeast and may hold together long enough to reach Lubbock, Plainview, and Brownfield (to name just a few).
A few of these storms (once again) may produce locally heavy rain, gusts greater than 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning. However, rain coverage will be sparse.
Think Heat Safety
During a heat wave such as this there is an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
NEVER leave children in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures will rise to life-threatening levels in just minutes. Never an adult with health issues or a pet inside a parked vehicle. Every time you get out of a vehicle, check the back seat.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. Drink a lot of water. Avoid caffeine.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Stay in air-conditioned environments as much as possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Use 30+ SPF sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to cool itself.
In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911. Know and watch for the signs of heat illness: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
Smoke May Be Visible
Live fire training is scheduled today through Friday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The training will produce smoke and flames that may be visible from surrounding areas.
- Wednesday 8 AM to noon
- Thursday 8 AM to 4 PM
- Friday 8 AM to 6 PM
