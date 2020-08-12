Hub City Comic Con cancels for 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hub City Comic Convention announced through Facebook on August 11, they will be canceling the 2020 Hub City Comic Con due to COVID-19 concern.
Their statement reads:
Hey Everyone! As most of you know we have been going over show logistics for the past couple of months. We appreciate your patience while we worked through that process. Hub City Comic-Con for the last 5 years has meant the world to our staff and vendor family so it makes announcing this harder than we had imagined. Hub City Comic Convention will not be taking place this year 😢. We ask that the community continue to support each other by doing the things necessary to keep everyone healthy and safe. While we won't be able to do the show this year, we are already in talks with the great staff at the Lubbock Civic Center to establish 2021 dates! Thank you all as always for your continued support.
**Attendees Refunds and Roll-Overs**Attendees will receive a refund on all tickets purchased. You will not need to fill out a form to receive this refund. Please allow 4-12 weeks for refunds to be processed. Due to changes with our service providers, we can only provide ticket price refunds. Fees are nonrefundable. If you wish to keep your tickets, please message support@3xcevents.com and we will automatically upgrade your tickets to the next tier in 2021 for free as a thank you!
