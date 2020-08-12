Hub City Comic Con cancels for 2020

Hey Everyone! As most of you know we have been going over show logistics for the past couple of months. We appreciate your patience while we worked through that process. Hub City Comic-Con for the last 5 years has meant the world to our staff and vendor family so it makes announcing this harder than we had imagined. Hub City Comic Convention will not be taking place this year 😢. We ask that the community continue to support each other by doing the things necessary to keep everyone healthy and safe. While we won't be able to do the show this year, we are already in talks with the great staff at the Lubbock Civic Center to establish 2021 dates! Thank you all as always for your continued support.