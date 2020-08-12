Jayton Gridiron Classic has been cancelled for this season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The season opening Jayton Gridiron Classic has been cancelled for this year due to COVID concerns.
The Jayton Head Coach has told Pete Christy, “Regrettably, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Jayton Gridiron Classic. At this time, we do not feel that hosting 7 football games would be in the best interest of the safety of our school district and community.”
“Over the last 16 years, the Jayton Gridiron Classic has become the premier week 1 football showcase in the state of Texas and we look forward to resuming it in 2021.”
Among the matchups Thursday, Friday and Saturday during week one, the last weekend in August, Motley County was supposed to play Westbrook. They have agreed on a home and home series starting at Westbrook this year.
Other Jayton Gridiron Classic matchups for this season had host Jayton facing Ira, Valley meeting Aspermont, Strawn vs. White Deer, Newcastle vs. Meadow, O’Donnell vs. Gordon, Knox City vs. Grandfalls-Royalty and Motley County vs. Westbrook.
