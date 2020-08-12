KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lupe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lupe, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lupe is a 2-year-old German shepherd.
She has a big personality and would require a patient family who is ready to provide her with a comfortable home. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Lupe’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 12, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Richard
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.