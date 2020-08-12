Lubbock COVID-19 testing sites, as of August 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a news conference Wednesday, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope provided a list of current COVID-19 testing locations as of August 12.
Rodgers Park, at 3200 Auburn Street, is a free testing site, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Combest Community Health Center, at 301 40th Street, is offering tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Walgreens, at 602 Avenue Q, is testing seven days a week, by appointment.
CVS Pharmacy locations at 608 North Slide, 3402 Slide Road, and 3402 50th Street, are offering drive-up tests free to those uninsured, by appointment.
Grace Clinic, at 4515 Marsha Sharp Freeway, has paid drive-up testing available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Community Health Centers of Lubbock at 1610 5th Street has paid testing available with a sliding scale cost.
UMC and Covenant Clinics in multiple locations continue to offer free and no-copay rapid testing. All Covenant locations are by appointment only.
You can find more information on these and other testing locations at the City of Lubbock’s website.
