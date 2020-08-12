Lubbock Fire Rescue announces homecoming for Firefighter Matt Dawson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Department has invited the public to show support for firefighter Matt Dawson as he returns to the Hub City from rehabilitation.
The Fire Department posted a map of the route they will drive from Lubbock Fire Administration at 1515 East Ursuline Street, to Moody NeuroRehabilitation at 1808 North Quaker Avenue. The escort should begin around 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 13.
They are inviting the public to line the escort route in support of Dawson, who has been in rehab at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, receiving treatment for injuries sustained when he and two other First Responders were struck by a vehicle while assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 27 in January.
The Fire Department says the route will start at 1515 E. Ursuline St. traveling south on Martin Luther King Blvd, turn west on N. Loop 289, exit to Quaker Ave, and proceed north on N. Quaker.
If you are unsure where to park along the route, The Fire Department says they would like there to be a heavy presence of supporters along N. Quaker from Loop 289 to Moody.
You can read the full information in the post below:
