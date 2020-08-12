LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More heat for the region today with Lubbock topping the century mark for a high of 104 degrees. Most of the South Plains recorded afternoon highs of 100-105 degrees.
The potential for similar temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday. It appears that slightly cooler temps will return over the weekend.
Once again there are isolated showers and storms developing in the west and northwest South Plains. These may become briefly strong with winds of 55 mph, frequent lightning and rainfall amounts from ¼” to ½”.
Rain potential will remain hit and miss through Friday over the area.
As for those hot temperatures there should be a slight cooldown by the weekend and into next week.
Hopefully, be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week the afternoon temps will be closer to the 90 degree mark.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.