Socially distanced classrooms are more than desks placed farther apart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In March, desks were grouped together in pods. Now they are spread apart, and students are expected to sit every other row.
Teachers have done all they can to socially distance, including removing large pieces of furniture from the room.
Every classroom is going to look different based on the number of students and grade level.
KCBD spoke with middle school teacher Morgan Kirkpatrick, who said each room has limited space, which makes it so important that students wear their mask.
“Especially in middle school and high school. That’s why we are so focused on wearing masks to mitigate that time that we can’t socially distance,” Kirkpatrick said.
However, students should be prepared for the protocols when they enter each room.
Upon entrance, their hands will be sanitized, and they will wipe their desk down before leaving.
Also, make sure your child has a comfortable back pack because students will not have access to their lockers.
Despite all the planning and safety protocols, Kirkpatrick is expecting the unexpected.
“I’m nervous about working through all the kinks that are bound to come. Those things that we don’t know how to handle until we are in those situations,” Kirkpatrick said.
