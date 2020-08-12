TTU students and alumni release call to action on reports of racism in School of Theatre and Dance, university responds

Since that statement was issued, action has been taken. A working group in the School of Theatre and Dance convened in the first days of July and has met frequently since then. This working group presently includes faculty and staff members and will expand to students as they begin their fall semesters. The working group has identified steps that the School of Theatre and Dance can take to examine its curricula and policies and has also communicated directly with representatives of the group issuing the Call to Action. Additionally, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, currently in a leadership transition, will fund arts initiatives that research and give voice to student experiences with racism and other forms of oppression on our campus. Further, we are partners with the university’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and work diligently with that unit to recruit faculty members of color across Theatre and Dance and the schools of Music and Art.