WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is scheduled to host their weekly virtual COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, August 12, at 11:30 a.m.
Topics covered during the news conference included the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 73 new cases of Coronavirus, 90 recoveries and 2 additional deaths on Tuesday, August 11.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 6,295: 1,730 active, 4,482 listed as recovered and 83 deaths.
