Back to School Advice for Parents

So how do you send your kids off to school with the least amount of anxiety? Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Chair of Psychiatry at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, says this is a brand new ball game for all of us... but we can help our kids make the best of it. She says, “Especially with anxiety, it’s really important for parents to understand your children feel as safe as you make them feel. So it’s ok to have questions about some things and it’s ok to tell them that you’re not quite sure how things are going to go.”