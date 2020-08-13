Back to School: Transportation protocol during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ”This is very important to each and every one of us to make sure our kids are safe and that they are healthy,” said Portia Lethridge, Safety Administrator for Durham Transportation.
Lethridge says while the steps to ensure safe transportation may look different, one thing hasn’t changed, the priority of kids’ safety.
“It’s personal with me, because I also have children of my own,” added Lethridge.
That personal conviction is why Laura Cortez, General Manager for Durham Transportation says such extreme steps are being taken, ”We are going to seat one student per seat, window to window, unless we have a family, the same household can sit in a seat. Our drivers are going to be disinfecting and sanitizing our buses at the end of each route.”
Cortez went on to say the precautions don’t end there, “Every single bus seat and every high touch-point area is going to be disinfected and sanitized. They are both going to have the paper towels and the A-4-52 disinfectant and also have a version of the same cleaner in a wipe form to help them with some time.”
Precautions Lethridge says she wants families to know are taken from the heart, “So, parents, just know, and children, just know that Durham, we are prepared for the school year.”
