Christ The King changes to a new mascot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christ the King has been the Trojans since the school opened in Lubbock in 1957.
However, the High School has changed their mascot. The Junior High will remain the Trojans.
The new High School mascot is the Golden Lions. Superintendent of Schools Christine Wanjura says the change comes as the High School is now a Diocesan High School.
“We had lots of consultation with alumni, parents, teachers and students. We went through a whole series of surveys and our new mascot, the Golden Lion is a great representation of our Catholic and Christian faith.”
Athletic Director Lori McComas says she’s excited, despite having been a Trojan for a long time.
“Change is a little hard for me after 32 years being Trojans. Excited to see the way the High School is going and the direction it’s going. I’m proud to be part of the Golden Lions.”
TAPPS is starting athletics later, but the Golden Lions open the football season visiting Patton Springs September 24th.
