Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defensive end

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys made a splash with the signing of a top free agent pass rusher two days before the team is set to have their first training camp practice.
According to the Cowboys the team reached a deal with Everson Griffen, a 4-time pro bowler from Minnesota. In March Griffen opted out of his contract with the Vikings to test the free agency waters.
Griffen has 74.5 career sacks. His breakout year was in 2017 when he recorded 13-sacks. This past year he finished with 9.5 sacks.
Griffen should fit in well with DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and Aldon Smith.
