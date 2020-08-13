Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Gov. Abbott to visit Lubbock, Big 12 releases football schedule, firefighter Matt Dawson returns home this afternoon

By Michael Cantu | August 13, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:09 AM

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock today.

One more death has been reported in Lubbock County along with 70 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations continues to go down.

The Big 12 officially confirmed the fall sports season will go ahead.

Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson is returning to Lubbock today after months of rehabilitation in Colorado.

