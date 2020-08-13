Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Lubbock today.
- He will be briefed on Lubbock’s COVID-19 response this morning at 11 a.m. He will then have a public news conference at 11: 45 a.m.
- That will stream and air live: Gov. Abbott to visit Lubbock, El Paso on Thursday
One more death has been reported in Lubbock County along with 70 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 1,677 active cases in the county.
- Hospitalizations have dropped to 97 people with 47 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 70 new cases, 1 additional death Wednesday
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations continues to go down.
- For the last nine days the state has reported decreasing numbers.
- In the state’s latest update the number of new daily cases was also lower.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas reports 324 more people died from coronavirus, a new single-day record
The Big 12 officially confirmed the fall sports season will go ahead.
- Texas Tech will open the football season Sept. 12 against Houston Baptist University.
- The first conference game will be against Texas on Sept. 26.
- Get a look at the schedule here: Texas Tech football schedule released, Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns
Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson is returning to Lubbock today after months of rehabilitation in Colorado.
- The public is invited to line up at 2 p.m. along North Quaker Avenue, north of Loop 289 to show their support.
- Dawson was hit by a vehicle while responding to a crash in January.
- Take a look at the route Dawson will take: Lubbock Fire Rescue announces homecoming for Firefighter Matt Dawson
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.