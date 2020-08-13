HEAT ADVISORY entire KCBD area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 104° was the peak temperature at the Lubbock airport yesterday (Wednesday) and triple-digits were recorded across the KCBD viewing area. It’s going to be hotter this afternoon. However, some heat relief is included in this forecast.
A repeat of yesterday, today will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and very hot. The breeze will range from 10 to 20 mph. Highs will range from near 102 to 108 degrees.
A HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect from 1 this afternoon until 8 this evening:
- Limit outdoor activities.
- Schedule outdoor work for the early morning/evening.
- Reschedule your jog/bike ride.
- Use 30+ SPF sunscreen - sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.
- Drink extra Water - avoid caffeine.
- Take frequent breaks - preferably in an air-conditioned space.
- Wear light weight and light-colored clothing.
- NEVER leave children (or anyone or pets) inside a parked vehicle!
- AND check the back seat!
My forecast high for Lubbock today is 105°. That's thirteen degrees above the average for August 12. Lubbock's August 13 record high is 107° (in 1936). Lubbock's temperature record dates from January 1911.
A near repeat tomorrow, with highs again at or above the century mark across the South Plains (on the Caprock) and Low Rolling Plains (east of the Caprock). My forecast high for Friday for Lubbock is 104°. The August 14 record high is 103° (in 1946).
Saturday, too, will be hot. Just not as hot. Still, my forecast high is 100 degrees.
Finally, some - some - heat relief arrives Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s. Next week some spots may top out only in the 80s. That and more in my forecast here on our Weather Page (after you close this story).
A few stray storms may pop up each day during the late afternoon and early evening hours. While some may produce locally heavy rain, gusts greater than 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning, the chance of measurable rain at any given location will be low.
Live Fire Training Continues
Live fire training is scheduled today through Friday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The training will produce smoke and flames that may be visible from surrounding areas.
- Today 8 AM to 4 PM
- Friday 8 AM to 6 PM
*HEAT ADVISORY
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 this afternoon until 8 this evening for all of the KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock Plainview, Levelland, and Brownfield. High temperatures from 102 to 108, combined with moderate humidity, will result in an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Never leave young children or pets in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.
Do not spray children, pets, or plants, with a garden hose to cool them off until you have confirmed the water is not hot.
Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioned environments or at least the shade.
Summer days are typically at their hottest from early afternoon into early evening.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
