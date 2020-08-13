KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bandit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bandit, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bandit is a 2-year-old black and white border collie mix who came to LAS about three weeks ago.
He is a dog that is particular about who he likes, but once he picks people he loves them. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Bandit’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 13, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
