LPD seeks public’s help in identifying robbery suspects
By KCBD Staff | August 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are requesting the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

