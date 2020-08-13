Possible Record Heat Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another day of triple digit heat with at least one more day of similar afternoon temperatures still ahead.
Across the South Plains afternoon temps have ranged from 102 to as high as 108 degrees.
Friday will again be very hot, possible record heat for Lubbock and mostly sunny. Lubbock’s record for tomorrow is 103 degrees set in 1946.
Along with the heat today widely scattered showers have developed in the west and southwest South Plains once again. This activity will decrease after sunset and coverage will be limited as will the amount of rainfall from any showers.
Friday brings a repeat of the heat and the likely brief afternoon and evening showers.
As we move into the weekend, it should be slightly cooler on Saturday and more noticeably on Sunday.
The upper level high pressure will migrate to the west of Texas and allow temps to drop to around 100 Saturday, maybe even into the 90s. Sunday will see a return of low to mid 90s to the area.
There will also be a slightly better chance of some rain by Sunday as storms in the southern Rockies may be able to track into our region with the high pressure moving to the west.
In the meantime, still dangerously hot tomorrow so follow suggestions of drinking plenty of fluids, preferably water, seek shade when outside and air conditioning when possible.
Also, don’t forget your pets and most importantly, check your car before you leave it.
